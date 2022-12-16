ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Cut to €37.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from €37.80 ($39.79) to €37.50 ($39.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGESY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

AGESY stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

