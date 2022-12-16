Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.58) to €1.85 ($1.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($2.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

