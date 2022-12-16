Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,721,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the November 15th total of 1,752,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 164.0 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAHPF. Macquarie downgraded Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

Further Reading

