VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $172,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.