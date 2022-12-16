Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADYEY. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,763.16) to €2,540.00 ($2,673.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,934.29.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.