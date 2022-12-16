Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 34.1% in November

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,021. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.