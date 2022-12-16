DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the November 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
