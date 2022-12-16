abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCO stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

