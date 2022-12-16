iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. iAnthus Capital has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

