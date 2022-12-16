Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Up 55.6% in November

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

AMPI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Advanced Merger Partners has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 41.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.