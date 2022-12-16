DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 2.3 %
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
