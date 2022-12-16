DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 33.6% in November

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,340,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 85,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

