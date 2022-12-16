Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Drops By 34.2%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the November 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.25 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $21,208,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 844,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMETEK by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.