The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 55.2% in November

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $20.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $30,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,104,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 92,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 887,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,714,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.