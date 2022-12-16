AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £105 ($128.82) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.91) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($134.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($153.36) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.27) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £118 ($144.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($139.06).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £113.60 ($139.37) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of £105.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock has a market cap of £176.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10,923.08. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.77) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($141.58).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

