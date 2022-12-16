JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Price Target to 65.00

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 64.00 to 65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

About Ambu A/S

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.