Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,410 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,210 ($14.84) to GBX 1,410 ($17.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 1,150 ($14.11) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,275 ($15.64) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.97) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.15.

ANFGF stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

