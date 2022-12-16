Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abcam Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the third quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

