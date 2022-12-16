Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABCM. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Abcam Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
