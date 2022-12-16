JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target to SEK 385

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 305 to SEK 385 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BDNNY opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

