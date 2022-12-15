AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,244 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.00. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.