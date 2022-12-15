Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.42 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $464.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

