Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

