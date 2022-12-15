Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $485.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

