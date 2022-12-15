Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.01-$6.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.99 billion-$598.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.48 billion. Walmart also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.26.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.