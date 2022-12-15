Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Oracle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 40,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

