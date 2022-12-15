Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

