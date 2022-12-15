Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

