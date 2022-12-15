First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.