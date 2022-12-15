LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $254,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

