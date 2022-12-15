Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 279.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $271.13 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.