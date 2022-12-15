First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,338 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

