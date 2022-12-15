Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $89.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.