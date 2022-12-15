Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

