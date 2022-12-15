Farmers Trust Co. Has $502,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,964.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.28. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.