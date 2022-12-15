Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

