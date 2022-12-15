Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 17.0% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

