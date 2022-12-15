Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.