The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.12. The firm has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

