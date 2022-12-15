LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.