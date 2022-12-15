The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $296.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

