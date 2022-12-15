Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 178 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

