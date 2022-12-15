Farmers Trust Co. Sells 39 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

