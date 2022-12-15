Greenfield Savings Bank Has $314,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Tesla by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $156.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $242.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.94.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

