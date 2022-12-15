Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $317.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

