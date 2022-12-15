Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 42 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APD. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.