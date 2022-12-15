Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

