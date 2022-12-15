Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 433,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $342.01 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

