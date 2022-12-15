Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $342.01 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

