Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

