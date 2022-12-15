First Hawaiian Bank Sells 11,826 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in HP by 31.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,266 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in HP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 125,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.