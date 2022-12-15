First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 112 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.05.

AXP stock opened at $154.11 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

